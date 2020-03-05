Veteran-owned food truck serves food only to dogs

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) — A food truck in Virginia serves up healthy, fast food treats for dogs. Ron and Solo Holloway opened the food truck in August. They say they’re on a mission to keep pets healthy.

Ron is a U.S. veteran who suffered from PTSD, which is why he and Solo got their dogs.

“We got, you know, when we got our doggies, it just changed me man, you know my breathing, my patience, my anxiety, the depression,” said Ron Holloway, owner of Woofbowl.

The Holloways serve everything from hamburgs, tacos, donuts and even dog beer, and they say their food is made fresh every day.