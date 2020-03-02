Valentine’s Day puppy love

SANTA BARBARA, Cali. (CNN) — There were twenty-one weddings at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse on Valentine’s Day, and what’s better than unconditional love? There sure was quite a bit of “puppy love” at the courthouse.

“We’re offering these dogs to be in the wedding parties and be photographed with all the wedding pictures that are going to happen today,” said Melinda Greene, Chief Dep. Clerk Recorder.

Members of the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society and the Dog Adoption and Welfare Group took some of their adoptable dogs out to be part of a very busy wedding day at the courthouse lawn.

“It gives the opportunity for people who may not come to our shelter to be able to see these guys and Shauna here might be able to find a forever home which is amazing,” said Julie Cousino.

“It’s a beautiful day out. We are on this nice grass the dogs are having fun. Anything we can do to give these dogs exposure is great,” said Kylie Colvin with DAWG.

Some were dressed for the part.

Colvin said, “Right now some of our dogs are wearing adopt me vests we want everyone to know they are up for adoption and I see one of the pulleys over there is wearing a tuxedo which is very fitting for a ring bearer.”

One couple couldn’t resist talking about adoption as one of their first big decisions.