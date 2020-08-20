USDA suspends license for ‘Tiger King’ zoo

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (CNN) — An announcement was made this week that the Wynnewood Zoo from the ‘Tiger King’ Netflix documentary is closing to the public after its federal animal exhibition license was suspended.

The USDA suspended the license for Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park and its owner, Jeffrey Lowe, on Monday. An inspection found multiple animal welfare violations, including several repeat violations at the Oklahoma zoo.

Lowe and the zoo’s previous owner, “Joe Exotic,” whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, were among the characters in the Netflix hit “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

A post on the park’s Facebook page said “the park will, for the foreseeable future, be a private film set for Tiger King-related TV content.” It also said animal rights groups pressured the USDA to unfairly shut them down.