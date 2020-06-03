Two giant pandas make their public debut

ASHAN CITY, China (CNN) — The timing was perfect as two giant pandas made their public debut on Monday. “Gang Gang” and “Shan Shan” greeted visitors at a zoo in Anshan, China.

Monday was also the International Children’s Day, and zoo officials say kids are among the pandas’ biggest fans. To make their interaction more fun, zookeepers made a glass structure to let visitors get closer to the bears.

The pandas initially had trouble adapting to the local climate, after their recent transfer there, but officials say the newcomers now feel at home.

