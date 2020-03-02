Two cheetah cubs first ever born via in vitro fertilization

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CNN) — One male and one female cheetah cub at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium are the first-ever born via in vitro fertilization.

According to the Cheetah Conservation Fund, cheetahs are considered vulnerable, which means their numbers are dwindling. So conservationists have been trying to expand the gene pool of cheetahs in human care.

Biological mom, Kibibi, has genes considered valuable to maintaining a strong line of cheetahs in human care, but they worried she was too old to give birth. So they implanted her eggs into Izzy, who’s a few years younger. Dad Slash lives at a zoo in Texas.

This was the third time scientists ever tried this procedure, and clearly, third time’s a charm.