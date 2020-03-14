Training group helps abused dogs from Florida, aggressive from fear

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are facing 118 counts of felony animal cruelty in Florida after dozens of dogs were found living in filthy conditions. Members of Southern Edge K9 training center rescued them, and are now working to rehabilitate them, and help them find forever homes.

“It’s very disturbing to see these animals in this environment living in extremely unhealthy unsanitized conditions,” said Michael Duncan, owner of Southern Edge K9.

“Most of them were hairless, most of them had major medical concerns, they all seemed to be pretty young. 118 dogs overwhelms anybody,” said Lea Moore, Guardians of Rescue.

Now those dogs from Suwannee County, Florida are getting a second chance.

“Once we pulled them out of that environment they started showing great signs. It’s almost like they knew they were being saved,” Duncan said.

Members of Southern Edge K9 in Statesboro, Georgia responded to the home last Monday to assist Guardians of Rescue, evaluating each and every animal. It’s the second hoarding situation Duncan has seen in just the past two months.

He said, “We help extract these dogs out of that environment because we’re trained handlers how to safely remove these dogs.”

Dogs like Marcy, who are aggressive out of fear, are learning to be calm and loveable in a new environment.

“With them being as aggressive as they are the alternative is either trying to fix their issues or euthanize them,” said Duncan. “You look at the dogs and they have these photos that just absolutely rip your heart out and they have these stories you can tell a hundred times and they never lose that effect. It’s not just one individual or group. It’s all a team effort and without that team, none of this would be possible. Multiple people come from all over to accomplish these goals.”

After training and testing, the dogs will be available for adoption.