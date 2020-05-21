Touching reunion between man and his donkey after COVID kept them apart

MALAGA, Spain (CNN) — Almost nothing could keep a man from his beloved pet donkey, except for a global pandemic.

Ismael Fernandez says he spent two months in quarantine, and the first place he went when he was released from lockdown was to visit his beloved donkey, Baldomera, who was being taken care of by a family member. The duo did get some facetime together thanks to video chats.

But when they were finally back together, the reunion was just as emotional for Baldomera as it was for Fernandez. Fernandez’s voice quivers as the tears start to flow as Baldomera makes his way up a hill and through some shrubbery to see his friend. Baldomera brays, letting Fernandez know he was never forgotten.

