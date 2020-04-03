Adopt Me

Tortoises get time to take in the Tennessee Aquarium

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (CBS) — Zoos and aquariums around the U.S. have recently closed in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. In the meantime, staff at the Tennessee Aquarium are using the time to deep clean some exhibits.

While the Lemur Forest floor underwent spring cleaning, animal care specialist Maggie Sipes let the aquarium’s radiated tortoises out for their first walk around the butterfly garden. Sipes says the tortoises aren’t as slow as people might think, as the team followed the reptiles around, often picking them up to redirect them.

