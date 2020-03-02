Adopt Me

Tortoise found related to species thought to be extinct

GALAPAGOS ISLAND, Ecuador (CNN) — Scientists in Galapagos located a tortoise related to Lonesome George, a male Pinta Island tortoise which was considered extinct. He was also considered one of the rarest creatures in the world and became a conservation icon.

The last tortoise of this variety died in 2012. The scientists calculated at that time that George was more than 100 years old.

In a statement, the Galapagos National Park said that during an expedition they found 30 giant turtles and they were sent to a breeding center.

