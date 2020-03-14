‘Time spent with cats is never wasted’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Take it from Sigmund Freud– “Time spent with a cat is never wasted.” If you’ve ever had a cat, you know that’s true. If you haven’t, you’ll soon find out if you adopt Cadbury!



Cadbury was dumped in a colony of cats as a small kitten. Unfortunately, he was not welcomed. Other cats picked on him, and when rescue crews with the Stray Love Foundation found him, he was injured. Volunteers took him to a veterinarian and nursed Cadbury back to health, and now, at around 4-months-old, he’s ready to be part of your colony!

Right now he’s making the Waggy Tail in Fairhope his temporary home until he can go home with you. An employee at the Waggy Tail even taught Cadbury to ride on his shoulders, wrapped around the back of his neck! It’s so cute! Once he warms up to you, he’ll likely enjoy keeping your neck warm too 🙂

Cadbury has a very unique coat of beautiful long fur with chocolate highlights, and the most beautiful eyes. You can visit him at the Waggy Tail.

If you would like to adopt Cadbury, go to StrayLoveFoundation.org and fill out an adoption application, or send an email to info@straylovefoundation.org, and say your saw Cadbury on Cherish’s Creature Corner.



