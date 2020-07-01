SALISBURY, Conn. (CNN) — A bear in the kitchen didn’t seem to bother Goldilocks when she wanted porridge. But it sure rattled a Connecticut woman who got home to find a black bear in her daughter’s pantry! Nancy Neary called 911!

“911 what is the address of the emergency,” said dispatch. “There’s a bear in my kitchen!”, said Neary.

Neary says she stepped out to her daughter’s house Thursday morning and returned home to see the bear.

She said, “I opened up the door and I saw this strange white powdery stuff on the floor, turned to my left and was faced with the backend of a large black bear. I just quickly moved backwards and I could feel my heart pounding.”

Neary quickly walked backwards, out of her home and into the car where she called 911.

She said, “And I went back to the window and I watched as this beautiful creature opened my pantry doors and stood up and started to take everything out of the pantry. He turned back and started eating again. He ate chocolate chips and jello, candy.”

Neary says she left her home locked except for one bedroom window that was slightly open. Paw prints were left behind after the bear made its way inside and back out before police arrived.

“Definitely there will be no windows and sliders open ever and I give that advice for everyone,” said Neary.

She says the back of her home leads to the Appalachian Trail, so in case the bear decides to go back, wildlife officials set up a bear trap in her yard.