Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Therapy dog still spreads joy despite social distancing due to COVID-19

Cherish's Creature Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) — A big dog in Texas is used to bringing big smiles to the senior citizens he regularly visits. Even though that can’t happen right now due to coronavirus precautions, ‘Tonka,’ the Great Dane’s owner isn’t letting social distancing stop her therapy dog from spreading joy.

Tonka and Courtney Leigh are still visiting nursing homes, but they aren’t going inside like they’re used to doing. Instead, they’re holding sweet notes up to resident’s windows, letting them know they miss their visits. In turn, the residents are posting signs on their side of the window that say things like, “Tonka, I miss you!”

Before Courtney and Tonka leave, they reassure residents that this will all pass, and they will see them soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories