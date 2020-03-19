Therapy dog still spreads joy despite social distancing due to COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (CNN) — A big dog in Texas is used to bringing big smiles to the senior citizens he regularly visits. Even though that can’t happen right now due to coronavirus precautions, ‘Tonka,’ the Great Dane’s owner isn’t letting social distancing stop her therapy dog from spreading joy.

Tonka and Courtney Leigh are still visiting nursing homes, but they aren’t going inside like they’re used to doing. Instead, they’re holding sweet notes up to resident’s windows, letting them know they miss their visits. In turn, the residents are posting signs on their side of the window that say things like, “Tonka, I miss you!”

Before Courtney and Tonka leave, they reassure residents that this will all pass, and they will see them soon.