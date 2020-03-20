Team finds oldest modern bird fossil, ‘Wonderchicken’

CAMBRIDGE, England (CNN) — A newly-discovered bird fossil, dubbed ‘Wonderchicken’ is more than 66-million-years old! Researchers were astonished when they found the nearly-complete bird skull in a limestone quarry near the border between Belgium and the Netherlands. Turns out, it’s the oldest modern bird fossil ever discovered.

Scientists say the bird was a strange combination between a chicken and a duck, with fairly long legs. They also believe it was a kind of tropical shorebird.

They say the bird’s small bodies and general diet helped them survive the asteroid impact that led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.