FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — You can support The Haven on Tuesday, May 5 during #GivingTuesdayNow! It’s a global day dedicated to unleashing the power of giving for those impacted during the COVID-19 crisis.

Rousy the kitten arrived at The Haven last week, scared, hungry, and homeless. Caregivers got to work immediately with his examination and uncovered a number of treatable health issues from having digestive complications to infestation of parasites. His future was not looking too bright, but that all changed thanks to caring individuals like you.

This Giving Tuesday Now, you can make a donation to The Haven to support keeping families with their pets and helping The Haven volunteers and staff continue providing second chances for homeless cats and dogs.

Because of donor support, homeless pets like Rousy will never have worry about “running out of time.” They will get the time and training needed to help them find a loving, permanent home.

For those of you who can give a gift, consider doing so in honor of a friend or neighbor who has been financially impacted by the coronavirus crisis. No gift is too small for the animals.

Working together, we can end pet homelessness while continuing to ensure our animals receive the love, medical care, and support they desperately need each day and during challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can donate to The Haven here: https://havenforanimals.networkforgood.com/projects/99707-givingtuesdaynow?utm_campaign=dms_email_blast_590917

