“Subway Sally” inspires Subway employees to help homeless animals

PORTALES, NM (KRQE) — A hungry dog in New Mexico is capturing hearts around the world. “Subway Sally” showed up at a Subway restaurant every day for more than a year begging for food. Now she’s inspiring the man who posted video of her to do more in his community for homeless animals.

Giovanni Luhman says it was a normal night at work making sandwiches when “Subway Sally,” as he nicknamed the dog, showed up ready to “eat fresh.”

“I eventually was at work on my phone and I was like, “Hey, people might find this cute.” So I just took a video of it. I didn’t have expect it to get this attraction,” he said.

Within a few days, the video had millions of views.

“So I get to work and I checked my phone and it’s at 4 million views. And I’m just like, this is crazy. How is it blowing up like this? I didn’t do anything,” said Luhman.

Luhman says all of his coworkers care about the dog, too, regularly spending their own money to feed her.

“If we’re too late to give her food, she’ll just go across the street to Taco Bell,” one of them said.

“We were doing something nice. I mean, she was hungry. I was not gonna let her starve,” said Cecilia Rodriguez, Subway Sandwich artist.

“She likes turkey, roast beef, you know, all that stuff. We would give her chicken, bacon,” said Luhman.

After the video went viral, Luhman teamed up with pet rescue, ‘Cindy’s Hope for Precious Paws.’ The co-founder of the nonprofit says the dog’s real name is Mona. Her owners are now getting the help they need to keep her safe at home, with plenty of food.

Luhman said, “It’s reassuring knowing that she does, in fact, have an owner. She is getting microchipped and spayed and the owner’s fence is being built by the Clovis Animal Shelter.”

He and his coworkers miss seeing the dog every day, but now he’s teaming up with an animal rescue group, focused on feeding other hungry animals. He’s now hoping people who see this will start volunteering to help animals in need.