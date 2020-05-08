Study shows llama antibodies could fight coronavirus

Adopt Me

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WKRG) — The race to find effective coronavirus treatments has led researchers to llamas. Specifically, a 4-year-old llama from Belgium named Winter. Her antibodies show promise in blocking coronavirus from infecting cells. Belgian and U.S. Researchers published their findings this week in the journal ‘Cell.’

Researchers have turned to llamas in the past to find promising therapies against similar viruses. They hope the llama antibodies can be used for prevention by injecting an uninfected person such as a health care worker. The protection would be immediate but temporary, lasting a month or two. New injections would be needed to maintain the protective effect.

