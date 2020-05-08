Study shows llama antibodies could fight coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Mother’s Day 2020 will no doubt be different due to the coronavirus outbreak, but dog moms across the country aren’t letting that dampen the mood. Rover surveyed 1,000 U.S. women with dogs to find out how dog moms will be celebrating this year amidst social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

One thing is clear: The bond between dogs and their human moms is stronger than ever. The majority of dog moms surveyed say they plan to celebrate this Mother’s Day with their pups by their sides. A whopping 33% of dog moms surveyed welcomed a new dog into their home due to social distancing measures.

Many dog moms say their celebrations will look a little different due to COVID-19, and that instead of going out to celebrate they’re finding ways to enjoy the day at home. Breakfast in bed with their dog and wearing matching pj’s with the whole family tops the list of ways they’re planning to celebrate.

You can read the full report here: https://www.rover.com/blog/mothers-day-2020/