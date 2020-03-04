Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Students vote for town’s pet mayor

Cherish's Creature Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIR HAVEN, VT (CNN) — Students from a Fair Haven, Vermont school had a Super Tuesday of their own. They got to vote for the town’s pet mayor.

The first-time voters cast their ballots for many first-time candidates, eighteen total.

School administrators said the animals loved meeting the kids. One little girl said she voted for ‘Campy the Horse’ horse “because she’s so cute.” There were also goats, cats, rabbits and dogs in the running.

All the candidates are raising money to replace the school’s 30-year-old playground, and the students are learning that electing a lovable leader can help turn things around.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories