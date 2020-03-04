Students vote for town’s pet mayor

FAIR HAVEN, VT (CNN) — Students from a Fair Haven, Vermont school had a Super Tuesday of their own. They got to vote for the town’s pet mayor.

The first-time voters cast their ballots for many first-time candidates, eighteen total.

School administrators said the animals loved meeting the kids. One little girl said she voted for ‘Campy the Horse’ horse “because she’s so cute.” There were also goats, cats, rabbits and dogs in the running.

All the candidates are raising money to replace the school’s 30-year-old playground, and the students are learning that electing a lovable leader can help turn things around.