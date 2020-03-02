Students designing prosthetic leg for puppy

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A robotics challenge is making a difference to a young pup and his family. ‘Brownie,’ a 6-month-old chihuahua missing his two front legs, but thanks to robotics Students at Todd Middle School in Donna, Texas, Brownie was given a chance at a normal life with the use of prosthetics.

“Now we’re thinking about the next step. Making the prosthetic cradle a little bit larger on the sides so we avoid the legs getting stuck on the back. We already have in mind some of the things go back to the classroom and fix them, said robotics instructor, Juan Lopez.

Lopez says he and two students have been working on this project after first hearing about Brownie online. They tracked down his owner through Facebook and offered to help. They came up with two prototypes in hopes of getting the dog up and running.

“I have dogs that chase me around, walk around with me, or I play around with them. I felt bad for Brownie because he never played with his owner or walked around with his owner,” said Leonel Yracheta, student.

The students used 3D printing technology to make specialized parts in their approach to solve a real-world problem and make a real impact on Brownie and his family.

“We don’t see this as an end or final product. This is the beginning of a relationship with the community, with the dog, with my students, to keep this for the long term,” said Lopez.

Brownie will be visiting the middle school once a week to get accustomed to his prosthetics.