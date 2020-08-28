Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Stressed elephants to be given CBD oil

Cherish's Creature Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARSAW, Poland (CNN) — Two African elephants in Poland will be given medical cannabidiol, or CBD, to help them relax. Fredzia and Buba live at the Warsaw Zoo, and are suffering from stress. The two female elephants have been fighting since march, after the death of head of the herd. The zoo says the animals can have a hard time establishing a new position in the group after a loss.

The CBD has been given by the zoo veterinarians to dogs and horses, with good results. They expect the substance will help lower the elephants’ level of stress hormones.

If Fredzia and Buba become calmer, other animals at the zoo will receive the same treatment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories