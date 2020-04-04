Spending more time at home? Why not adopt a puppy?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Most of us are spending a lot more time at home these days as stay at home orders are in place across the United States. So if you’ve been thinking about adopting a pet but didn’t have the time, this may be a perfect time!



Prissy is looking for someone to love her, and in return, she will give you even more love. Right now, she is part of Save a Stray animal rescue’s foster program.



Save a Stray operates primarily through transporting dogs to other cities outside Mobile where there aren’t as many stray animals, so adoptable pets are in high demand. However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, transports are on hold, so Save a Stray fosters are all available locally. That includes Prissy, who was supposed to go to New York this month.



Prissy is about 12-weeks-old and like most puppies, she’s a ball of energy! You’ll find she is so sweet, and has so much personality! She gets along well with other dogs of all sizes.



Prissy is working on crate training, and she is doing a great job. She would love to have a home where she can play with toys all day and have someone to cuddle with at night. iii



Save a Stray has implemented a COVID-19 compliant protocol using virtual meet and greets and no contact exchange. If you would like to adopt Prissy, please complete an adoption application at https://www.saveastray.org/.