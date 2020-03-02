Six assistance dogs find their special companions

IRVING, Texas (KLBK) — Expertly trained assistance dogs and their new handlers graduated from Canine Companions for Independence at Baylor Scott & White Health – Kinkeade Campus. Six new matches were made, including facilities and children and adults with disabilities and their new assistance dogs. The event marks the beginning of enhanced independence for Texans with disabilities.

Volunteers who raised the dogs for their first 18 months, formally handed the leash off to the recipient who will begin his or her journey toward a more independent life. Twenty-two puppies matriculated into professional training in hopes of becoming future assistance dogs.

Graduation ceremonies represent the culmination of hard work, love and dedication of hundreds of people, including puppy raisers, instructors, volunteers, staff members and graduates.



Caswell with Service Dog Anton – Lubbock, Texas

Caswell sustained a spinal cord injury at age 15. Since then, he has used a wheelchair for mobility and faced challenges with daily tasks. This Valentine’s Day, Caswell will graduate from Canine Companions for Independence with Service Dog Anton by his side to help enhance his confidence and independence by assisting with tasks such as retrieving items he may drop, helping open doors, turn on and off light switches and much more.

Blaise with Skilled Companion Lemon and Facilitators Trey and Betsy – Houston, Texas

Blaise, a nine-year-old boy who loves reading, Legos and coloring, is diagnosed with a disability that includes various physical and developmental challenges. His parents, Trey and Betsy, hoped having an assistance dog by his side would not only provide companionship and social bridge, but also be incorporated into his schoolwork and therapies to provide motivation. This Valentine’s Day, Blaise will graduate with Canine Companions Skilled Companion Lemon, who will be by his side each and every day to enhance his confidence and independence.

Hayes with Skilled Companion Emily and Facilitator Camille – Whitesboro, Texas

Hayes is a six-year-old boy diagnosed with Down Syndrome and hypotonia which affects his muscles. Hayes’ parents, Camille and Jeff, decided to apply for a Canine Companions assistance dog in hopes that it would give him companionship and independence. This Valentine’s Day Hayes will go home with his new best friend, Skilled Companion Emily. Camille and Jeff look forward to incorporating Emily’s skills into Hayes’ speech and occupational therapies, helping him not run away in public by holding onto a handle attached to Emily’s vest, and ultimately enhancing his responsibility and independence.

Lisa with Facility Dog Moana – Sulphur Springs, Texas

Lisa works as a school counselor at Travis Primary School. She researched information on how dogs were being used in schools, and how an expertly trained facility dog can make an impact for students with a variety of disabilities. Matched with Canine Companions Facility Dog Moana, Lisa looks forward to how Moana will touch each of her children’s lives by being a motivator as they strive to reach their goals.