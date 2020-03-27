Shelter puppies visit aquarium closed due to coronavirus

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) — While the humans are home, the puppies will play! Volunteers with the Atlanta Humane Society took some of its adoptable pups to visit the Georgia Aquarium.

The aquarium is closed to two-legged visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak, so it was the perfect chance for these furry babies to check out the marine life and give all the animals a little interaction.

The puppies watched as fish and sharks swam above them, although they seemed more interested in playing with each other at times.

Regardless it was an adorable outing that just made our day happier!