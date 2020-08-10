Shelter dog gets maternity photoshoot

SAGINAW, Mich. (CNN) — A pregnant pup now has some adorable maternity photos! Her name is Jazz, and she’s currently a resident of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.
Shelter volunteers gave Jazz a maternity photoshoot to lift her spirits. They say she and her puppies will be up for adoption a few weeks after the puppies are born.
