Shelter dog gets maternity photoshoot

SAGINAW, Mich. (CNN) — A pregnant pup now has some adorable maternity photos! Her name is Jazz, and she’s currently a resident of Saginaw County Animal Care and Control.

Shelter volunteers gave Jazz a maternity photoshoot to lift her spirits. They say she and her puppies will be up for adoption a few weeks after the puppies are born.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

