Send your pet pics and videos to WKRG!

  • When your dog brings you flowers! What a sweet boy, Loki Man!
  • This is Michael Colacicco and his Border Collie, Wicket. She’s named after the Ewok in Return of the Jedi. Her favorite thing in the world is to play fetch. She’ll play for hours!
  • Meet Andy Currey’s cat, Kit Kat, a Norwegian Forest Cat.
  • Finn in action! Photo courtesy of his mom, Jessica Stinson Hudson.
  • Meet best friends, Rudy (cat) and Gus (dog). These are Kimberly McWilliams Cole’s fur babies.
  • Meet Joyce Spencer’s 5-year-old dog, Molly! She loves to chase squirrels!
  • Look closely on Valerie Phillips’ left shoulder and you’ll see her fur baby! Rocky is a squirrel Valerie rescued 5 years ago. Her neighbors were cutting trees down when he was a baby and Valerie gave this little guy a safe place to grow. Now he’s part of her family.
  • This fur baby has quite the name! Carol Martinez Bella Rose Sparkle Lindsey Small Clark Martinez! She was born in Los Angeles and now lives in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
  • Sammie and her kitten, Miracle, courtesy of Lily Teresa Reeser. Lily rescued Sammie after someone threw her out when she was pregnant.
  • Cindy Hale Erickson sure gives Skeeter-Man the life!
  • This little guy loves to go camping! Meet Sandy Adams Chadwell’s rescue pup, Jimbo!
  • Amazing Gracie, former feral, now spoiled fur baby. Courtesy of Lily Teresa Reeser.
  • This pretty girl is Susan Bitto Noon’s dog, Daisy.
  • Wendy Knight’s dog, Trixie. She is a 9-year-old Dachshund/Beagle mix, adopted from Metro Animal and Control.
  • Meet Amy Atkinson’s dog, Sally, who has clearly chosen her side of the bed.
  • Lily Teresa Reeser’s rescue, Apricot.
  • Bella Mae and Loki Man letting the good times roll!
  • Meet Julie Monk’s 5-year-old German Sheppard, Kinley, adopted at 3-months-old.
  • Mary Frances sent us this photo of her two rescue cats, Leo and Tigger. What do you think they see?
  • Loki Man has the life!
  • This is Julie Monk’s dachshund, Lilah Grace. She is 8-years-old, and is the daughter of Julie’s grand-dog, Bella.
  • Bella Mae says you should always make time to stop and smell the flowers!
  • This is Lily Teresa Reeser’s Georgie, making sure the TV is set on News 5!
  • This is Deanna Weaver’s dog, Lady. Deanna says Lady is a very prissy girl. She tiptoes when she walks and doesn’t like to get her paws wet. She won’t go outside if it’s raining. She loves her best friend Kaylei. She sleeps in her room and waits for her on the porch to come home from school. Lady is very protective of her family, but also very sweet.
  • These sleepy cats, Mollie and TT (Tennessee Tuxedo), belong to Lily Teresa Reeser.
  • Say hello to Joyce Spencer’s 13-year-old dog, Sadie.. If you look closely, it appears she’s smiling at you 🙂
  • Meet Amy Atkinson’s dog, Keeper.
  • This is Tommie Christian’s cat, OTIS. Just relaxing.
  • This is Amy Atkinson’s husband, and dog, Gracie.
  • Sometimes happiness comes in the form of a Nylabone–Loki.
  • Meet Suzanne Lewis Williams’ dog, Gordy Lightfoot. Isn’t he cute?!?
  • Meet 8-year-old Boy Man Monk. Julie Monk rescued him from the swamps of Chickasaw when he was just a kitten.
  • Meet Valerie Phillips’ dog, Daisy Mae.
  • Meet Kathy Perry’s cat Tommy, who she jokes is also known as “Evil.”
  • Nick Panayiotou says he will never forget his dog, Tumbles.
  • Loki Man mean-mugging! Or maybe he just needs a good pair of sunglasses 😉
  • Mike Lawson says, “Blue Ticks are the best!” Meet Sutton.
  • Cathy Wyatt sent in this picture of her sweet Callie.
  • Oscar the cat is debating rest, or play! Photo courtesy of Robin Solano.
  • Shaggy had some fun in the snow! Photo courtesy of Lori Reeves.
  • That face! Matt Tangeman says this is his sweet baby, Jazz!
  • This Calico’s name is LuLy Monk. She is 13-years-old, and was rescued from a warehouse in Theodore. Photo courtesy Julie Monk.
  • Loki Man is ready for Mardi Gras!
  • Who can resist a dressed up dog?!? Bella Mae looking lovely in red!

