Sea Lion found miles from home returned to water

WASHINGTON STATE (CNN) — You hear about dogs being found miles from home, but an animal that deputies in Washington State found miles from its home may surprise you.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, this stellar sea lion was spotted on a county road, miles from the water. State wildlife officers believe the 500-pound mammal took several wrong turns in a river and ended up in the wooded area.

Because of its massive size, they had to wait until the next day to transport it. In the meantime, the sea lion kept venturing further inland, and at one point, even ended up in someone’s driveway!

Multiple agencies worked together and eventually got the wayward sea lion safely back to the Columbia River where the mammal swam away with an adventurous story to tell its sea lion buddies.