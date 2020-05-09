Save A Stray Saturday: Dobby’s long journey to happiness

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — PUPDATE: Dobby was adopted!

This little senior ended up at the Pensacola Humane Society due to a hoarding situation in December. Volunteers rescued Dobby and five other animals being kept in a bad situation in hopes of giving them all the chance to have a great life.

One by one, the other animals came out of their shells, blossoming into loving playful dogs. Sadly, Dobby remained terrified of all human interaction. Volunteers would sometimes catch him playing with the other dogs if he didn’t know they were looking, but once he realized they were, he would hide in a corner.

Dobby was eventually placed in a foster home, but after about a month, he once again found himself at the shelter, still terrified of humans. But volunteers remained hopeful that this sweet boy would start coming around.

One day, he was finally adopted! Unfortunately, he ended up back at the shelter again because there was already a dog in the home who wouldn’t accept him.

Volunteers and staff continued waiting for the perfect home for Dobby, and spent as much time with him as they could, trying to get them to warm up to them.

Flash forward to March, and Dobby was adopted again! Everyone at the Pensacola Humane Society thought this had to be it! Dobby would get his chance to feel what it’s like to be a real dog who’s taken care of, and blossom into a confident pup. But the next day, the man who adopted him called PHS to say Dobby slipped out of his harness and ran into the woods behind his house. But volunteers banded together and got Dobby back to the shelter.

A volunteer with several other dogs asked to foster Dobby. She has now decided she can’t bear to part with him! He’s starting to open up and enjoys playing with his much bigger doggy siblings as he grows more and more fond of his new home.



