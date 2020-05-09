Saturday is National Dog Mom’s Day!

MOBILE, Ala. (CNN) — Sunday is Mother’s Day, a big day to celebrate moms and all they do. And appropriately, just ahead of it, Saturday is devoted to mothers of fur babies! That’s right– May 9 is National Dog Mom’s Day.

According to a survey from Rover.com, three out of four female dog owners call themselves “dog moms,” and 40-percent of them own clothing with the term “dog mom” on it.

You can celebrate “Dog Mom’s Day” by giving your pooch extra cuddles, baking puppy treats, or even getting a pedicure with your dog. Yes, those goodies are really for the pups, but a happy dog makes for a happy dog mom.

Be sure to take a selfie with your puppy and post to social media with the hashtag “dog moms day.”