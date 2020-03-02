Runaway French Bulldog puppy reunion!

MIRAMAR, Fla. (CNN) — After being missing for nearly two weeks, a French Bulldog puppy is back with her owners and their other dog.

“Finally we have her back. We have Lola back,” said Luciana Casalino, owner.

Jose and Luciana say the thirteen days Lola was gone seemed like a lifetime.

“They are everything to us. They are our family, they are our children,” Jose Pena said.

“Oh, we’re so happy! I can’t believe it. It’s been so long. 13 days,” said Casalino.

The couple’s 6-month-old French Bulldog got away while Jose was dropping off a rental car. Surveillance video shows the pup about three blocks away running through an intersection. Soon after, a driver saw the dog, stoped, and picked her up, and Jose and Luciana are so thankful that stranger stopped to save Lola.

Pena said, “She was about to be run over without a doubt.”

As the number of days apart continued to grow, so did the couple’s concern.

Casalino said, “It was the worst nightmare. I just wanted to wake up. Every night I was crying because of her.”

He says the person who rescued Lola from oncoming traffic saw the missing posters online and reached out to them.

“My wife and I are truly grateful for being to find her after such a long time,” said Pena.

Now the owners say they have a new leash on life.

“You can never be too safe when it comes to taking care of your pets,” said Pena.

“Microchip them, have them on a leash,” said Casalino.