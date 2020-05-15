Rescue team saves horse from muddy swamp

SUNDRE, Canada (CBS) — It took 45 minutes for a rescue team from Help Alberta Wildies Society to pull out a female horse stuck in a muddy swamp who almost died from starvation. The horse was there for almost 5 hours.

The crew used a rope, winches, and golf cart to do it. They moved very slowly as to not harm or scare the horse. The rescue took around 45-minutes. When she was finally safe, she stood up, and was more than ready to have a meal of grass.

“Even while winching her out she was mainly interested in eating the grass coming within her reach. My wife spotted this horse in peril, and has given her the name ‘Faith”. This was one very lucky little horse”, said senior member from Help Alberta Wildies Society, Darrell Glover.