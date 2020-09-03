Rescue puppy born missing part of his brain takes first steps

SARASOTA, Fla. – English Cocker Spaniel puppy Arthur has come a long way since he was born 7 months ago. The little pup was born breech and unable to walk. Arthur’s veterinarian determined an unusual cause– he was born without a cerebellum.

The condition is called Cerebellar Hypoplasia. It’s a neurological condition that impacts an animal’s mobility and coordination. Most dogs with the condition have an underdeveloped cerebellum. Arthur is the first dog his vet had come across who was missing it completely.

Unable to care for Arthur, the breeder reached out to Page Knoebel at Satchel’s Last Resort Rescue and Sanctuary. Satchel’s Last Resort is a no-kill animal sanctuary that rescues and rehomes dogs and cats with nowhere to go due to breed, behavior, or medical issues. Page agreed right away to take Arthur in and has devoted herself to his care.

A rescue volunteer and friend of Walkin’ Pets, a pet mobility company based in New Hampshire, reached out through social media to share Arthur’s story. Inspired by Arthur’s progress, volunteers at Walkin’ Pets knew they had to help. They donated a full support, 4-wheel Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair to help Arthur to walk on his own.

Arthur’s physical therapist is hopeful that with the combination of hydrotherapy, regular physical rehab and his new wheelchair, Arthur’s brain may eventually rewire itself. With his newfound mobility and the progress Arthur has made, he’s ready to take his next steps and find his forever family.

Although Arthur has a home forever at the sanctuary if he needs it, Page is hoping Arthur will be able to find his forever home with a loving family to call his own.

Satchel’s Last Resort and Sanctuary is based out of Sarasota and dedicated to rescue, rehab and rehome pets with medical issues and behavioral problems. So far in 2020, they have connected over 55 animals with their forever homes.

