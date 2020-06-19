Red-tailed hawk rescued from bumper

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (CNN) — Two Nassau County police officers made an unusual rescue Wednesday. They rescued a red-tailed hawk. The bird of prey got entangled in the front bumper of a truck in Freeport.

The Long Island officers came across the truck in a parking lot. The driver did not seem to notice the bird was hitching a ride.

Officers were able to free the hawk from the bumper and called volunteers for wildlife in nearby Locust Valley. The bird is now recovering at the Wild Animal Rescue Hospital until he can fly again.