Rare Okapi gets ultrasound

LONDON, U.K. (CNN) — A pregnant Okapi, an animal called the “unicorn of the jungle” because of its rarity, had her second ultrasound at the London Zoo. Oni is six-months pregnant and a veterinarian says both mother and baby are doing very well.

Oni is six months pregnant, and she’s heading into her second trimester. The gestational period for Okapis is 14 to 16 months.

This is Oni’s second pregnancy. Her first calf, born in 2017, moved to the Chester Zoo last year.

Okapis may look like a cross between a zebra and a deer, but they’re actually the only living relative of the giraffe.