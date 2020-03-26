Rare endangered lemur twins born

Adopt Me

CHESTER ZOO, U.K. (CNN) — What’s cuter than one new baby? Two new babies of course! The Chester Zoo in the U.K. is spreading the love times two!

Lemur dad, Dog, and lemur mom, Fiona, just welcomed twins into their habitat. Zookeepers say they only weigh a few grams and look like tennis balls with tails.

The duo will spend their first few months clinging to mom, so zoo staff members don’t know yet if they are boys or girls.

Ring-tailed lemurs are endangered because their native homes in Madagascar have been cut down. Hunters and illegal animal trading have also reduced the number of primates in the wild.

