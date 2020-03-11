Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Rare African painted pups get first checkup

Cherish's Creature Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) — The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago got a litter of African painted puppies in January. Monday the pups were checked out by veterinarians.

There are five males and two females. The pups will stay with their mom, Ngala, until they are three months old. Then visitors will be able to see them at the zoo. By mid-April, the pups will be placed at the zoo’s African habitat

The largest population of African painted dogs can be found in southern Africa and East Africa. They are becoming endangered.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories