Rare African painted pups get first checkup

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) — The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago got a litter of African painted puppies in January. Monday the pups were checked out by veterinarians.

There are five males and two females. The pups will stay with their mom, Ngala, until they are three months old. Then visitors will be able to see them at the zoo. By mid-April, the pups will be placed at the zoo’s African habitat

The largest population of African painted dogs can be found in southern Africa and East Africa. They are becoming endangered.