Quarantines make some dog-owners appreciate pets more than people

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WKRG) — A lot of people are turning to man’s best friend to get them through this pandemic, and the bond that seems to grow tighter the more we isolate.

It used to be our dogs got upset when left alone, but these days humans are the ones feeling separation anxiety. Try telling a dog to practice social distancing.

There’s nothing like a cuddly pet to make the couch seem less lonely. Even Billie Eilish had an armful of pups when she performed from self-quarantine, petting as she crooned.

It’s no wonder adoptions went from almost 200 last April to well over 300 this April at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in San Diego.

“I was like you know I really could use a buddy,” said Anna Fairman.

Fairman adopted Archie in mid march as a stay at home order went into effect. He’s since gained 10 pounds and now Fairman says, “Archie is 100% my best friend, a huge lifesaver during quarantine.”

Dog owners are paying tribute to their pets, spoiling them with things like chicken pot pie and other treats, even brithday brunch.

Talking dog memes are making the rounds with sayings like, “Fed up, bored, I’ve had enough bleep corona virus, my bleep.”

A Colorado woman trained her golden retriever Sunny to deliver groceries to the next-door neighbor in self-isolation.

Instead of burying your head in the sand during the pandemic, let a puppy bury his head in your lap.