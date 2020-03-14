Puppy with one ear resembles unicorn, becomes Instagram star!

Adopt Me

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CNN) — Unicorns do exist, and a 12-week-old Golden Retriever is proof! Rae has one ear, and it happens to be right on top of her head!

Her unique story began at birth. Her mother was trying to tear open her amniotic sac, and little Rae’s ear was accidentally bitten off. Her body compensated, and her other ear started growing towards the center of her head.

Rae can hear just fine, and now she has the cutest unicorn horn ever! And Rae’s special feature doesn’t phase her. Her owner says she has a big personality and loves life, and is spoiled with lots of love and treats!

You can follow Rae on Instagram @GoldenUnicornRae

