Puppies!! Who wants endless kisses?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you want endless puppy kisses (and who doesn’t?!?), let me introduce you to Louisa and Clara! These two are at the Animal Rescue Foundation waiting for you!

Louisa and Clara are part of a litter of six Catahoula mix puppies. Before ARF volunteers rescued them, the puppies were all living terrible conditions, outside, in a dirty crate with no access to food or water for days. One of them had a broken leg. Another had a congenital hernia and needed surgery. Both of them are recovering, and all six puppies are doing much better.

Now at around 12 weeks old, they’re ready to be part of your family! Their precious “puppy squeals” when they see you and their sweet puppy breath is sure to make you smile uncontrollably!

You can make Louisa or Clara, or both of them, a part of your family by contacting ARF at inquiries@animalrescuemobile.org or 251-586-5534.

Animal Rescue Foundation

6140 Rangeline Rd.

Mobile, AL 36605