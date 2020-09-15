Prepping your pets for Hurricane Sally

NEW BERN, NC – SEPTEMBER 14: Volunteers from all over North Carolina help rescue residents and their pets from their flooded homes during Hurricane Florence September 14, 2018 in New Bern, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm and flooding from the heavy rain is forcing hundreds of […]

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As Hurricane Sally gets ready to make landfall, members of the Humane Society of the United States are hoping you’ll take the time to make sure your pets are ready.

“Making a disaster plan is even more essential during the COVID-19 crisis because some services may be limited and families likely need to give extra consideration to their plans to align with social distancing recommendations,” said Diane Robinson, disaster services manager for the Humane Society of the United States. “Even amid the pandemic, it is imperative to heed evacuation orders from local officials and remember: If it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets.”

Evacuating amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for families with pets, requires planning to ensure health and safety. If possible, identify family members or friends in a safe location who can provide you and your pets a place to shelter in the event you need to evacuate. Staying with a friend or family member in a safe location is preferable to relying on an emergency shelter during this time because services may be limited and social distancing will likely be harder to maintain.

Make sure you have a disaster kit ready for your pets. These are things you should to include:

Food and water for at least 5 days for each pet. Also bring bowls and a manual can opener if you are packing canned pet food. Medications for at least 5 days and all medical records, including vaccination history. Keep these stored in a waterproof container. You may also consider storing them digitally on a flash drive or online. Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with tags for identification. Microchipping your pet is ideal as collars can be easily removed. Pack a pet first aid kit. Litter box with extra liter and a scoop. Sturdy leashes, harnesses and carriers to transport pets safely. Current photos of you with your pets and descriptions of your animals. Comfort items, which may include a pet bed or a special toy, to reduce stress. Written information about your pets feeding schedules, medical conditions and behavior issues along with the name and number of your veterinarian. This information can also be kept digitally.

Other useful items include:

Masks

Hand sanitizer

Paper towels

Plastic trash bags

Grooming items

Household bleach

Things to remember: