Porcupine field trip during coronavirus crisis

Chicago, Ill. (CBS) — The animal care team at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium decided to take advantage of the closure due to COVID-19 to enrich the animals by taking them on “field trips” to new spaces they might not be normally able to visit with guests around.

Most recently, Tyson, a 5-year-old prehensile-tailed porcupine, visited the penguin habitat in Polar Play Zone. He can be a little timid, particularly in new spaces, so giving him the opportunity to experience this space without the added stimuli of guests at first can be helpful in getting him comfortable exploring new areas. Staff members say that while he seemed curious about the birds when he arrived at the penguin habitat, he mostly kept his focus on the animal care staff, with whom he has a very strong relationship.

Tyson is spotted on his perch, crunching on a hard biscuit, which can help wear down his incisors or front teeth. Prehensile-tailed porcupines are rodents, which means those incisors never stop growing. His regular diet consists of a mix of produce – including papaya, sweet potato, grape, pear, apple, squash, carrot and greens – as well as some biscuits made for leaf eaters.

As a nocturnal and solitary animal, he’s typically behind-the-scenes but participates in regular training twice a day with Shedd’s animal care team. With that positive reinforcement training, animal care staff are able to move him to different locations in his habitat or on his perch to go to areas of the aquarium.