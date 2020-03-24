Please support your local shelters on National Puppy Day

(CNN) — Monday, March 23 is National Puppy Day, so if you already have one, enjoy some play and cuddle time. If not, you may want to consider fostering or adopting a puppy to help struggling animal shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These are tough times for shelters in the face of the coronavirus. Some may be struggling to keep operations going, and have had to cancel adoption events. Some may have to close down permanently, leading to euthanizations.

Fostering, or adopting, could make a big difference.