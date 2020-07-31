PHOTOS: Cat rescued in Gulf by Orange Beach charter boat crew

Adopt Me

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A charter boat crew made quite the discovery this week in Orange Beach.

“Poor little guy was sucked out by the tide,” the group posted to Facebook.

Still Flyin Charters says they were in the Gulf of Mexico near Perdido Pass when they spotted a cat just above the water’s surface. “He was struggling to stay up,” they said.

The crew pulled the cat to safety and let him recover on the boat. We’re told the cat has found a new home and he’s doing much better.

