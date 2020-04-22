Pet Food Pantry open daily for those in need

Adopt Me

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — If you’re struggling to keep food in your pet’s bowl during the coronavirus pandemic, help is available in Pensacola.

Although the Pensacola Humane Society is temporarily closed for adoptions, the Pet Pantry, which provides dog and cat food for pet owners in need of temporary assistance, is still operating.

The Pet Pantry provides dog and cat food, litter, and treats at no cost to pet owners who come to the shelter and present an acceptable form of identification, such as a driver’s license.

The Pet Pantry is open from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. seven days a week. The address is:
5 Q Street
Pensacola, 32505

