People spending more time with pets during coronavirus pandemic

(CBS) — As March ended with more than one and a half billion people under a stay at home order worldwide, pets across the globe appeared to be enjoying the extra quality time with their owners.

“They are definitely currently being spoiled because they’re not used to seeing us and being a whole day with us,” said Londoner Simran Sandhu about her dog.

Ufuoma George made the decision to adopt a black labrador retriever only a few weeks ago, when she knew she was going to have to go on lockdown in her New York apartment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I feel like it’s important because being alone at home kind of is hard but with a pet you have someone to take care of, someone to play with you,” she said.

Most people who get the virus have mild to moderate symptoms and recover. But for older people, and those with underlying medical conditions, the disease can be dangerous. But keeping pets not always easy in the COVID-19 era. Those who fall ill with the virus and whose finances deteriorate might find it hard to support their furry loved ones. This has prompted Kitty Block, President and CEO of the US Humane Society to encourage people to foster and adopt pets.

She said, “And the challenging things are people who have become ill from the virus and unable to take care of their animal, their pet, or if they are in a financially stressed situation where they can’t continue. And, that’s why we’re working with our shelter partners across the country to help get the message out that people should foster and adopt if they can during this time.”