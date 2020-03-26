Penguin chick named after NBA player due to his kindness during coronavirus pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) — A penguin chick at a New Orleans aquarium is named after NBA rookie Zion Williamson for his “act of generosity.” The male baby African Penguin chick hatched on February 17th.

Animal care staffers at the Audobon Aquarium of the Americas have been raising the chick since he was eleven days old. They announced Tuesday that they named him “Zion” after NBA rookie Zion Williamson.

When the NBA season was suspended for a month due to fears of coronavirus, Williamson announced he would pay the salaries of the Smoothie King Center Arena workers for 30 days.

Audobon Aquarium chose to honor Williamson, a New Orleans Pelicans player because of that– for his “truly remarkable act of generosity.”

LATEST STORIES: