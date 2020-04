JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Asian small-clawed otter pups are getting acclimated to their home at the Jacksonville Zoo in Florida. The four pups made their official debut on social media Tuesday.

The new pups have their run of the facility since it’s closed due to the coronavirus.

The 12-week-old otters were born in December, but have been kept away from the public to give them time to grow and develop.