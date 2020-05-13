Officer uses cell phone mating call to lure escaped peacock

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) — A Boston Police Officer got creative when trying to capture a zoo’s escaped peacock. A concerned resident spotted the large bird and alerted police. The responding officer searched for a peacock mating call on his cell phone and used it to successfully lure the bird to a fenced-in yard. From there, they waited patiently for the arrival of Boston Animal Control.

A zoo spokeswoman said, “The peacocks at Franklin Park Zoo are free-roaming and since it is currently mating season, it’s possible he ventured out looking in search of a female peacock.”

She said the peacock, whose name is Snowbank, is now back at the zoo and doing well.