Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

Pet Tips & Tricks

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Now that’s stretching your legs!

Cherish's Creature Corner

by: , WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKFIELD, IL (CBS Newspath)–RUNNING OF THE GIRAFFES: Giraffes at the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois got to go outside for the first time this year. Take a look at how they celebrated the warmer weather.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories