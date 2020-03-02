NFL player sponsors more than 100 dog adoptions

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (CNN) — More than 100 dogs now have forever homes thanks to a Super Bowl star. Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi sponsored 109 dog adoptions after the team’s Super Bowl win.

Nnadi is a self-professed dog lover.

“Personally, I’m a dog man myself,” he said.

During the 2019 season, he sponsored a dog’s adoption fee after every Chiefs victory. And then came the Super Bowl, and number 91 decided to sponsor all 109 dogs waiting to be adopted before February second. It cost him around 18-thousand-dollars.

“The fact there’s people out here really trying to make a difference in this world is amazing cause there’s a lot of people on both sides of the spectrum, one which is really really selfish, and ones that are really, really selfless. And those who are selfless should be praised,” said Nnadi.

And Nnadi is being praised for his act of kindness.

“I think it’s great. You see a lot of players giving back to the community, and donating their time and money, but you don’t really see dogs that much,” said Rich Greenhagen, who adopted a dog.

And the Kansas City Pet Project loves the attention.

“We also want this to inspire so many other people and communities across the country. Individuals that have the means to corporations, athletes, whomever step up, go to your local shelters, and say ‘Hey, we want to do this too in our community'” said Tori Fugate.

Nnadi said, “It feels amazing. Being here, I feel like, I’m kind of indebted to help out the city anyway I can.”