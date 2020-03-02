New baby gibbon helping endangered species survive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — There’s a new baby gibbon at the Kansas City Zoo!

Gibbons start their life blond, then later turn black. Females will eventually turn blond again. The babies are surprisingly strong.

“When they’re first born, these animals are from canopies, we have trees here, but in the wild they’re born 100, 150 to 200 feet in the air, so they have strong hands from the get-go and they have to hold on to mom because she’ll be swinging around looking for food,” said Sean Putney with the Kansas City Zoo.

The white-cheeked gibbon is a critically endangered species native to southeast Asia. Illegal logging and other habitat loss has caused an 80-percent drop in the population.