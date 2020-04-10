Need a distraction? Florida deputies ask Facebook followers to name adorable new K9S

Adopt Me

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Nassau County Sheriff’s Office)

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Here’s a fun distraction for everyone during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed two K-9, both 6-week old female bloodhounds—and they are adorable.

Now the agency is calling on its social media followers to come up with names for their new four-legged team members.

To get in on the fun, visit the sheriff’s office Facebook page and comment under the post.

The sheriff’s office plans to notify its followers once it chooses their names on April 30.

